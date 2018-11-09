A perfect season is on the line as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders travel to Marshall to play East Texas Baptist Saturday at 2 p.m.
The No. 2 Crusaders (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference) have secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Championships and a share of the conference title with last week’s win 80-7 over Louisiana College. What’s left to be gained with a win against the Tigers is an outright conference championship and a probable No. 1 seeding in the playoffs. A No. 1 seeding would guarantee home field advantage in the early rounds of the playoffs.
East Texas Baptist (6-3, 6-2 conference) are on a three-game winning streak and are currently averaging 44.8 points per game. Last year’s game between the Tigers and the Cru was tied at 21 going into the last quarter before the Cru managed to pull out the victory, 31-21.