The crusade continues for a playoff spot as Mary Hardin-Baylor celebrates homecoming Saturday. The Crusaders will host McMurry University at Crusader Stadium, with the kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
The second-ranked Cru (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) has not been scored on for the month of October, shutting out their last three opponents. They hope to keep the streak alive against the pass-happy War Hawks. McMurry (2-5, 2-4 ASC) will have a good plan for UMHB, according to Crusader head coach Pete Fredenburg.
“Their coaches do a good job” he said. “We have to give great effort this week because even though we are 7-0, I feel like we are very much still a work in progress.”
The Cru have won 29 consecutive regular season games and are on a 23-game ASC winning streak.
In addition to homecoming events, UMHB will honor the women’s golf team with the presentation of their ASC championship rings at halftime.