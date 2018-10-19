After starting their season with three straight road trips, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders will once again take to the road for a second week. They play Belhaven University at Jackson, Miss., on Saturday for a noon kickoff.
The No. 2 Cru (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) defeated Howard Payne, 55-0, last week for their second shutout in as many games. UMHB hasn’t allowed a score in the last 11 quarters. The defense will be tested against Belhaven’s “Air Raid” offense, a fact that concerns head coach Pete Fredenburg.
“We have seen so many different things from Belhaven,” Fredenburg said.
While the Blazers (1-5, 1-4 ASC) have been struggling this season, the team still has experience in their skill positions, and the defense has shown improvement over previous years.
Both UMHB and Belhaven began their football programs in 1998, and the teams met for the first time that year, with the Blazers beating the Cru. After falling to Belhaven the next time the two teams met, UMHB has won the past five meetings.
The Crusaders take a 28-game regular season winning streak into Saturday’s contest, and have won 22 ASC games in a row.
The game can be heard on 101.7 FM, with the pregame show starting at 11:30 a.m.