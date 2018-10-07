BELTON — The second-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor came in to their game against No. 6 Hardin-Simmons Cowboys with a stout defense and a strong offense. While the offense was held to their season low, the defense stood up and shut out the nation’s top offense, 26-0, in Saturday’s game at Crusader Stadium.
The game was delayed for one hour and 45 minutes, but once the game began, the Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) quickly scored, going 75 yards for a touchdown with less than three minutes off the clock. The Cru then traveled 73 yards on their next drive, having held the Cowboys (4-1, 3-1 ASC) to a three-and-out. UMHB scored a second touchdown half-way through the first quarter.
A series of miscues—two fumbles and a missed field goal—kept the score 13-0 at the end of the half.
The Cru drove 87-yards at the outset of the second half, with Jase Hammack rushing for an eight-yard TD. The last score was made by UMHB with 7:13 left in the game.
The Crusaders will play their next two games on the road, beginning with Howard Payne Saturday at Brownwood for a 1 p.m. kickoff.