The football season has seen its share of rain and lightning delays already, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Howard Payne University decided to try to avoid the weather. So, the teams have moved their kickoff to Friday at 5 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.
UMHB (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) had their closest game last week against then-No. 6 Hardin-Simmons. The Crusaders came out with a 26-0 victory. It was HSU’s first shutout in 25 years and ended the Cowboys’ winning streak. It also was the first time Hardin-Simmons was held without a touchdown in 256 consecutive games.
For their part, the Cru’s offense racked up 465 yards in total offense, gaining 283 yards rushing.
Howard Payne (1-4, 1-3 ASC) lost to East Texas Baptist last week, 54-28.
The game will be broadcast on 101.7 FM.