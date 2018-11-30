It will be a case of mirror images facing each other at Crusader Stadium in Belton Saturday as No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor host No. 3 Saint John’s (MN) at a noon kickoff.
The Crusaders (12-0) are one of the highest scoring teams in Division III football, averaging 60.4 points per game. The Johnnies (12-0) are the third-highest scoring team in the country. Both teams won their respective conferences, UMHB winning the American Southwest Conference and Saint John’s winning the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Both teams have a rich history of post-season play. This season marks twelve years in the playoffs and one national championship. Saint John’s has been in the playoffs 33 years and boasts of two national championships.
“Our players understand that Saint John’s is one of the blue bloods of Division III football and know of their tradition,” said Crusader head coach Pete Fredenburg.
The game is the first time the two teams will play each other. UMHB advanced to the quarterfinals with a 75-9 win over Berry College, while Saint John’s defeated Whitworth University, 45-24.