A clash of titans will take place Saturday at Crusader Stadium in Belton. No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor will host No. 6 Hardin-Simmons at 6 p.m.
UMHB (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) has rolled through its previous four opponents, limiting the opposition to 35 points over that stretch, while running up totals like the 77 points it scored last week against Southwestern University. Hardin-Simmons (4-0, 3-0 ASC) will be the Cru’s toughest test in the season.
“It is so neat to be in a situation where so much is riding on one football game,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “You don’t have to say much to the guys this week. It is going to be a great atmosphere and they understand the importance of this game. Hardin-Simmons is a very talented and very good football team and this will be a big challenge for us as we continue to develop as a football team.”
The Cowboys led in the two most recent games at Belton before losing both. They’re coming off a 59-17 home win against East Texas Baptist, and held their opponent to 150 yards under its normal offensive average.
BU volleyball hoping for second straight win over Kansas
The No. 23-ranked Baylor volleyball team will aim for its second straight win over Kansas when it faces the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
The Bears (10-5 overall, 2-2 Big 12) haven’t played since last Saturday’s four-set win over Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center. They swept the Jayhawks last year in Lawrence, and will be trying for their second straight win over KU for the first time since 2011.
Kansas (10-4, 3-0) is one of the better blocking teams in the conference, averaging 2.9 per set. But the Bears hit at a .244 percentage and feature one of the country’s best spikers in sophomore Yossiana Pressley.
The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN Plus.
Baylor tennis players advance to HEB Invite quarterfinals
A trio of Baylor players won two matches to reach the quarterfinals of the HEB Invitational, the opening event of the fall season for the Baylor women’s tennis team on Friday.
Dominikia Sujova, Jessica Hinojosa and Kristina Sorokolet all looked strong in advancing. Hinojosa swept UTSA’s Sophia Omoworare, 6-0, 6-0, in the opening round before downing LSU’s Luba Vasilyuk, 6-3, 6-2, to advance. The junior will take on Texas’ Fernanda Labrana at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.
Sorokolet slammed Malou Goes of Sam Houston State, 6-0, 6-1, before defeating Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue after the Jayhawks player was forced to retire in the second set. Sorokolet squares off against LSU’s Paris Corley Saturday at 9 a.m.
Sujova defeated North Texas’ Ivana Babic, 6-1, 6-1, before battling Sam Houston State’s Isidora Zivkovic to a 7-6(4), 6-4 win to reach Saturday’s quarterfinals. Sujova faces Tyler Junior College’s Maria Genovese at 9 a.m. Saturday.