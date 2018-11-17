BELTON — When the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor played Hardin-Simmons earlier this year, the Crusaders held the normally high-scoring Cowboys scoreless. Saturday, the Cowboys scored six against the Cru, but the Cru scored 27 points of their own, giving them the win in this first-round NCAA Division III National Championship game.
No. 2 UMHB (11-0) intercepted four passes in the game. The normally high-scoring Crusaders were kept to their lowest score since playing the Cowboys (9-2) on Oct. 6, and were held to only 237 yards of total offense. Hardin-Simmons had 315 total yards to go along with their four turnovers.
The win was the fifth playoff victory for the Cru over their conference rivals against no losses. UMHB will play Berry College (10-1) in the next round, with the site and time to be announced Sunday. Berry downed Maryville, 31-0, over Maryville Saturday.