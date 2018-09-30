The steamroller that is No. 2 Mary Hardin-University football continued to crush the opposition as the Crusaders downed Southwestern University, 77-7, Saturday night at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
To date, UMHB (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) has held three of their four opponents to one touchdown while scoring an average of 79 in those same three games. The one “close” game, last week against Texas Lutheran, was 47-14. It was also the Cru’s third game on the road.
The Crusaders have now won 26 regular season games, and will host No. 7 Hardin-Simmons University (4-0, 3-0 ASC). The Cowboys defeated East Texas Baptist, 59-17, in Abilene Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.