BELTON – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor continues their season by hosting the Hardin-Simmons University Cowboys Saturday at Crusader Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.
The Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) are playing in their 15th straight NCAA Division III National Championships, the 17th in the last 18 seasons. Last year’s team finished as the runner-up, losing to the University of Mount Union, 12-0, in the championship game at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl. The Cru had won the championship in 2016, defeating the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 10-7. The team has one at least one playoff game in each of the last 14 seasons.
UMHB defeated the Cowboys earlier this year, 26-0, on October 6. The game Saturday will be the fifth time the teams have met in post-season play.
The winner of the game will play the Berry College/Maryville College winner, with the host team being announced Sunday afternoon, Nov. 18.