Mary Hardin-Baylor completes its trifecta of road games this week as they travel to Seguin to face Texas Lutheran Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
The No. 2 Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 in conference) are coming off a record-setting 68-7 win over Sul Ross last Saturday. Head coach Pete Fredenburg believes the defense is “a little behind” the offense, but adds, “Our secondary is really talented and our front four just keeps getting better and better.”
The Bulldogs of Texas Lutheran (2-0, 1-0) won last week against Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi. Despite losing their starting quarterback in the season opener, they have used a balanced offense and will be UMHB’s biggest challenge to date.
“They are very well-coached and do a lot of things well,” said Fredenburg. This game will complete Fredenburg’s three-game suspension for violations reported in the spring. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon will act as head coach.
The game will be heard on 101.7 FM with a pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m.