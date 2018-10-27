BELTON – Homecoming is always better when the home team can bring home the win. The No.2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders gave the alumni a lot to celebrate with a dominating 80-7 win against McMurry University Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
UMHB (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) surrendered their first points of the month when McMurry (2-6, 2-5 ASC) managed to score a touchdown on a pass play with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. That was the only comfort the War Hawks could take in an otherwise overmatched game.
The Cru didn’t seem fazed by the score as they closed out the first half with a 45-7 lead. The Crusaders scored on a touchdown pass, a punt return and a 58 yard run in the first quarter. They added two more rushing TDs, another passing TD and a field goal.
UMHB gained 583 yards on offense, with 417 yards coming on the ground. The defense, despite surrendering the touchdown, held the War Hawks to 130 total yards and 15 yards rushing.
The Crusaders play host to Louisiana College on Saturday at Crusader Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The game will be Senior Day and the home finale for the season.