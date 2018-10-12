Moving the kickoff ahead to avoid potentially bad weather didn’t seem to bother No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor’s football team. The Crusaders rolled over Howard Payne, 55-0, in Brownwood Friday. It was the Cru’s second shutout of an opponent in the last two games.
Markeith Miller set the tone of the game when he took UMHB’s first play from scrimmage and ran 43-yards for a touchdown. They stretched the lead to 17-0 by the end of the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-0 at halftime.
The scoring continued with a 50 yard punt return by Aaron Sims late in the third quarter. This was followed by a nine-yard TD on a screen pass from Luke Poorman to Marquis Duncan, which proved to be the final points of the game.
The Crusaders (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) ended the game with 475 total offense, 246 on the ground and 229 passing.
The Yellow Jackets of Howard Payne (1-5, 1-4 ASC) were stymied by the Cru’s defense, being held to 95 yards in total offense. UMHB’s defense has shut out its opponents for 11 straight quarters.
Individually, Miller had 173 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, as well as a 33-yar touchdown reception. Poorman passed for 153 yards and three scores on 8 of 10 passing. Kadarius Daniels led the Crusaders’ receivers with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Mary Hardin-Baylor plays their next game against Belhaven University on Saturday, in Jackson, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon.