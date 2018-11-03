BELTON – For once, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor took almost an entire quarter to score their first points of a ball game, but they made up for it the rest of the game as the Crusaders easily handled Louisiana College, 80-7, Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
The Cru (9-0, 8-0 American Southwest Conference) set up their first points of the game off an interception by Keith Gipson. Markeith Miller ran the ball in with 3:52 left in the first quarter to start the rout. By the end of the first half, UMHB had stretched the lead to 42-0. The Wildcats (4-5, 4-4 ASC) were held scoreless until 3:56 remaining in the game.
The Crusaders clinched a share of the conference title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III National Championships. The team finished with 367 total yards of offense, and limited Louisiana to 30 yards rushing and 156 total yards.
Mary Hardin-Baylor travels to Marshall next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff against East Texas Baptist University.