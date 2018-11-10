MARSHALL – Mary Hardin-Baylor finishes the season perfectly, downs East Texas Baptist
There’s something to be said for a perfect season. It’s not as easy as it sounds, and it is even more difficult to reach perfection with a domination over all opponents. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor did just that Saturday with their 50-15 win over East Texas Baptist University.
The No. 2 Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) amassed 395 total yards in offense and limited the Tigers to 284 yards for the game. The win gave UMHB a ninth undefeated season, a conference championship and a probable No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division III National Championships. This will be the Cru’s 17th time to advance to the playoffs.
The 32-team field for the playoffs will be announced Sunday at 4:30 p.m.