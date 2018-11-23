The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor continues their post-season run as they prepare to host Berry College of Georgia in the second round of the NCAA Division III National Championships. The game will be played Saturday at noon at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
The No. 2 Crusaders (11-0) defeated fellow conference member Hardin-Simmons University last week, 27-6, to advance against the Vikings of Berry College (10-1). The Vikings defeated Maryville (Tenn.) last week, 31-0, and are ranked No. 18. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Free family fitness event slated for Sunday
Van Davis and Fit 4 A Cause will host a free family workout bash from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the D1 Training Center (5100 Franklin Ave.).
The event will feature three workout formats – dance fitness (similar to Zumba), tabata interval training, and yoga cool down. Participants are asked to bring water and a non-perishable food item for donation to Caritas.
For more information, call Davis at (254) 716-8605.