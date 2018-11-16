It will be a game between two Top 10 teams and conference rivals when the No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts No. 7 Hardin-Simmons University Saturday at Crusader Stadium with kickoff set for noon. The game is the opening game of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Crusaders (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) played the Cowboys (9-1, 8-1 ASC) on Oct. 6 this year, with the Cru winning, 26-0. Despite the familiarity of the two teams, UMHB head coach Pete Fredenberg doesn’t believe his team can be complacent.
“We have to learn from that first game because we certainly can’t just rely on doing the same things we did in that game,” he said. “Our players have to be better and our coaches have to be better because no one is promised another game at this point of the season.”
This game marks the fifth time the two teams played each other in the first round of the playoffs, and it is the fifth overall playoff meeting between the two. To date, UMHB is 4-0 against HSU in the playoffs. The teams played each other in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2015.
Last year’s Crusaders advanced to the final game, falling to the University of Mount Union, 12-0, in the 2017 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl. The Cru won it all in 2016, defeating the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 10-7. This year’s team is averaging 62.3 points per game, while only allowing 6.4 points per game to their opponents. The Cowboys are currently averaging 52.2 points per game, and holding opponents to 20.6 points per game.