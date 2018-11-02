Cruising along at 8-0, 7-0 in the American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor will celebrate Senior Day for its last football home game of the regular season Saturday. The team will host Louisiana College at Crusader Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 2 by the American Football Coaches Association and D3football.com, have played the Wildcats (4-4, 4-3 conference) 18 times, and the Cru has come away with 18 wins. A win Saturday will give UMHB at least a share of the ASC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Div. III National Championships.
The game will also be Military Appreciation Day, with free admission for all active-duty military and their families. The game will be broadcast on 101.7 FM, with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.