JACKSON, Mississippi – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders extended their streak of holding opponents scoreless to 15 quarters as they downed the Belhaven Blazers, 49-0, Saturday.
The Cru (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) scored their first touchdown midway through the first quarter, then scored a second touchdown at the end of a 14-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter. The score stood at 21-0 at the end of the first half. The scoring continued with a punt return for a touchdown at the beginning of the second half, and UMHB scored their last touchdown with 6:07 to play.
While the offense was rolling with 204 yards rushing and 354 yards in total offense, the defense held the Blazers (1-6, 1-5 ASC) to 84 yards in total offense.
The win marks the Cru’s 29th consecutive regular season win and 23rd straight ASC win. The team will return to Belton to play McMurry University Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be UMHB’s homecoming.