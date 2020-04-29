No Limitations and Challenger League Baseball will hold a drive-by parade on Saturday to honor senior participants and volunteers who are missing out on graduation ceremonies this year.
The group will meet at the parking lot for Midway ISD’s Rice Field at 2 p.m. People interested in adopting a senior should message the No Limitations page on Facebook. Adoption includes decorating the senior’s yard and putting together a gift basket of some of their favorite items.
MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played
The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.
A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.
The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for missed games, plus give an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used for 2020 or 2021 purchases.
The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021. The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.
“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement.
Cowboys agree to terms with veteran free agent CB Worley
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley on a free agent deal after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week’s NFL draft.
Before the team announced the move on its website Wednesday, Worley had already posted on Twitter an image of himself in a Cowboys uniform.
Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two seasons with Carolina. The 25-year-old Worley, who has five interceptions and 243 tackles in 56 NFL games, was a third-round pick by the Panthers out of West Virginia in the 2016 draft.
The Cowboys last week drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.
