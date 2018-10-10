NFR-bound steer wrestler Blake Mindemann shot out to a winning time of 4.2 seconds at Tuesday’s running of the All-American ProRodeo Finals at the Extraco Coliseum.
Mindemann won the go-round, followed by Justin Shaffer (4.3) and Cameron Morman (4.6).
One of the big other highlights of the night featured Mississippi cowboy Nic Lica breaking off an 85.5-point ride in the bull riding event.
In mutton bustin’, Lorena’s Brintley Kyle was the night’s winner and Hewitt’s Austin Mayton took second.
Action continues nightly at the rodeo through Saturday’s finals.