The debut of Waco’s latest sports talk radio station has been delayed.
94.1 FM, which plans to broadcast CBS Sports Radio programming as well as local sports talk offerings, was scheduled to being broadcasting on Monday, but in a press release said that it is delaying the station’s launch until “the end of October” due to “engineering and recent weather issues.”
The station intends to run a local talk show hosted by Rich Richardson from 6 to 9 a.m. entitled “Go Big or Go Home.” However, another planned show hosted by longtime Waco radio veteran Lark Smith will not happen.
94.1 FM is owned by Edwards Media LLC, which also owns 94.5 FM, “The Beat,” a Waco hip-hop station.