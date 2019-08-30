WHITNEY – A clubhouse full of excited members, homeowners and Central Texas golfers celebrated the return of the White Bluff at Lake Whitney New Course Friday, signaling the return of pristine public golf in the Waco region.
PGA Tour multiple winner Chip Beck, only the second player ever to shoot a 59 in tournament competition, oversaw the celebration for golf in the area.
“It’s inspirational to see the return of golf to this area with not only one course, but two,” Beck said. “At a time when you have been seeing more golf courses closed than open, this is a testament to the passion of these members and those who wanted to see golf return.”
The courses, 50 miles northwest of Waco off Highway 22, sat empty and quiet for nearly two years after previous owner Double Diamond departed the community, but the members wouldn’t let the courses die and teamed with Dallas-based company Arcis Golf to bring them back to life.
“We had members and homeowners taking their lawnmowers out on the fairways and cutting down waste high weeds,” said White Bluff Director of Golf Mike Hicks. “It’s really exciting to have golf back here and to see the participation of everybody.”
Texas native PGA Tour golfer Bruce Lietzke, who won 13 times on the Tour, designed both the New and the Old Course to take advantage of the hundreds of hardwood trees which line the courses, the native limestone and change of elevation.
He passed away last year, but when Arcis came into the project they didn’t change his routing or his original design, which features water on 16 of 18 holes on the new course. They added Tifeagle Bermuda greens to all 36 holes along with new bunkers with improved drainage and bright new bunker sand.
“It’s sad Bruce is gone now, but this is a way his legacy can live on,” Beck said.
Hicks said the Old Course, which features significant elevation change, was hampered by hard spring rains and is behind in its growth process. It should open in October, he added.
“Both the courses are going to be in pristine shape and I think the quality will really be high for Central Texas golfers,” Hicks said. “We’re going to be charging $55 for the weekend play and you can’t find that for this quality anywhere in Central Texas.”
Hicks worked for eight years at Twin Rivers Golf Course before current owner Bob Richards and his family took over as owners. Hicks said the reopening of White Bluff at Lake Whitney will give Central Texas golfers another public golf option to overcome crowding at other places.
“The board and the community looks forward to showcasing our challenging and beautiful golf courses,” said Leonard Critcher, president of the White Bluff Property Owners Association. “We welcome our neighbors from the surrounding communities.”
Beck, for one, came away impressed.
“I have played a lot of golf in Texas, but I had never been to this part before,” Beck said. “The routing of the courses along the hardwoods and the location of these 3,500 acres is really nice. I’m staying on a lake and it’s just quiet and peaceful golf. The way I like it.”
Hicks, Critcher and others at White Bluff are hoping other Central Texas golfers will agree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.