Just over a month after purchasing the former Twin Rivers Golf Course and changing it to its original name of Bear Ridge, Waco businessman Tommy Tompkins unveiled his ambitious plan to provide improvements to the course.
Tompkins said he was heartened and astounded by the response on a Monday night meeting at the course clubhouse. He estimated that more than 350 people attended.
“I never thought I would buy this golf course and I sure never thought there would be this many people to hear about it," Tompkins said. “I want to make this the best course between Dallas and Austin. Better than anybody can drive to in the area, and good enough to join or play while they're here. I have played them all and I know what can happen here."
Those who saw the course at the beginning when it opened in late 2001 know the potential of the par-72 layout designed by PGA Tour pro Peter Jacobson and Houston’s Jim Hardy. It’s routed along the ridges atop the Middle and South Bosque rivers on hilly terrain more often found in the Hill Country than in Central Texas. Several stone-filled streams cut between century-old oak trees and skirt the edges of some of the back holes, several of which feature elevation changes of up to 50 feet.
But Tompkins, 73, is now the fourth owner at Bear Ridge, and members said that the course conditions had slumped dramatically over the last several years. A City of Waco survey, when it was considering buying the course, estimated a multi-million dollar cost to restore it to its original condition.
“The course is open now, but we will continue to work on it through the spring and summer to get it right,” Tompkins said. “We will try to keep at least nine holes open at all times, but continue to work on the facility. I’m committed to replacing every green if that is what it takes out here.”
Tompkins has also reached out to Waco architect Chet Williams, who built the Baylor golf practice facility and was the architect of the No. 1-ranked course in Texas, Whispering Pines in Trinity. Tompkins has also contacted former United States Golf Association greens section superintendent Jim Moore about ways to revive the course conditions.
“I don’t need any help with business and sales and marketing, I’ve been in business since I was 14 years old, but Chet and Jim are the best in the (golf) industry and they can help me get the course going again.” Tompkins said.
Williams spent more than an hour touring Bear Ridge last week with Tompkins pointing out ways the course could be healed and brought back to its original conditions, along with helping him estimate possible costs.
“I showed him some things I think he could do to make it better,” Williams said. “I want it to be good again, because that just helps golf in the area.”
To fund his renovation plan, Tompkins plans to sell a combination of memberships and offer public play, along with a full-service restaurant which will be open to anyone in the area.
He unveiled a glossy two-page handout at the recent meeting with annual memberships ranging from $2,800 for families to $480 for the driving range only. The course plans daily rates of approximately $45 for golf and a cart.
Tompkins set a goal of adding 150 members by the end of the year and 300 by March 1, and said he was rapidly closing on his goal. He said that 65 new members registered at the Monday meeting alone.
“That shows you there is a real hunger for more good golf in area and that’s what I am committed to provide," he said. “I think we had one member when I bought this place, maybe two, and that may have been optimistic. We have to continue to build this course back.”
He has also met with the marketing arm of Waco's hugely successful Magnolia empire about the possibility of future partnerships between the two groups.
Tompkins said his desire and enthusiasm for making Bear Ridge a success stems from a challenge he was issued more than two decades ago when he was opening his Tee’s Golf Shop in Waco.
“In 1995, I asked every golf pro in town if Waco could support another golf course and every one of them said it could not," Tompkins said. "Every one of them gave me exactly the same reason, that Waco was not big enough. We are now over 100,000 in population and we have more people coming here every day. We have enough people for another good course and that’s what we're going to do here.”
Bear Ridge sits on 250 prime McLennan County acres surrounded by hundreds of middle to upper income houses in the growing Villages of Twin River housing development. Its planned rebirth has perked up the interest of many a Waco-area golfer, including one who has been the loudest on a need for a revived course.
“I feel like I’ve gone from Chief Angry Resident to Chief Cheerleader,” said Baylor vice provost Wes Null, a longtime Twin Rivers resident who wants a revived course for his junior golf-playing son and others locally to play and practice on. “We certainly aren’t there yet, but this is a step in the right direction.”
