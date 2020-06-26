The NCAA announced Friday that it has upheld its decision that Mary Hardin-Baylor must vacate its wins during the 2016 and 2017 football seasons, including the 2016 Division III national championship.
On April 9, 2018, UMHB self-reported rules violations to the NCAA’s enforcement office regarding impermissible transportation to two football players. The rules violations resulted in one player being ineligible to participate in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
UMHB appealed the October 2019 NCAA ruling, disagreeing with the decision to vacate the wins and records.
“After reviewing the arguments and case record, the Infractions Appeals Committee did not find the vacation of records penalty was excessive, and it affirmed the penalty,” the NCAA said in a press release Friday.
“This process has taken more than two years to complete, and we are deeply disappointed by this final decision,” UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear said in a press release. “We believe it is a harsh penalty, especially for all the student-athletes who had no part in the infractions.”
