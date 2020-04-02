When Baylor coach Scott Drew woke up on the morning of March 13, he wondered if he had just been shaken from a nightmare.
Drew wasn’t alone.
Just a few days earlier, college basketball teams were geared up and ready to compete in their conference tournaments. The NCAA tournament was set to start the following week, and the No. 5 Bears were confident that they could reach the Final Four in Atlanta.
March Madness appeared to be in full swing.
Then suddenly the lights went out.
Following the first two games of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City on March 11, the conference announced the remaining tournament games would be played without fans due to the threat of the coronavirus.
But everything changed after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NBA suspended its season, and the dominoes starting falling.
Just before Texas Tech and Texas were scheduled to play on March 12, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby hastily announced that the rest of the conference tournament was canceled.
Later that afternoon, the NCAA tournament was canceled for the first time since its inception in 1939.
It was like somebody let the air out of thousands of basketballs. It was the craziest day I’ve experienced in 34 seasons on the Baylor basketball beat.
I told some fellow sports writers that there had been numerous times when I’d watched the Bears play one Big 12 tournament game before heading back home following a loss. This was the first time I had gone up to Kansas City and didn't cover any games before going home.
The NCAA tournament cancellation was a devastating blow for the powerful Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams because they both had legitimate shots at national titles.
Drew’s team was particularly enjoyable to cover because the players weren’t just talented, they were selfless and had so much fun playing together.
You don’t win a Big 12-record 23 straight games with a me-first attitude. You do it with team bonding, sacrifice and the collective confidence that somebody was going to come through with the big shot or the crucial defensive play night after night.
When the season abruptly ended on March 12, Baylor senior forward Freddie Gillespie tweeted: “I can understand ending on a win or loss…but to not even happen. Hard to wrap my head around.”
But as difficult as a March without Madness was to swallow, it was the right decision.
When there were a few scattered coronavirus cases across the United States a few weeks ago, it was hard to imagine that the country would eventually be in full lockdown mode with cases approaching a quarter million and deaths surpassing 5,000.
Who would have thought “social distancing” would become the two most prominent words in the English language? Who would have thought that businesses across the country would shut down, restaurants would only serve take-out, and unemployment claims would skyrocket to Depression-era levels?
Moving ahead with the NCAA tournament would have been a full-fledged disaster.
Fans would have been afraid to sit next to each other in arenas in fear of contracting the virus. If the tournament had been played without fans, the most important games of the year would have become glorified scrimmages.
Players would have become wary of contracting the virus through contact and started practicing social distancing skills on the court. They would have begun playing defense like it was an NBA All-Star Game.
I liked LeBron James’ response when he was asked on March 7 about the possibility of playing games without fans.
“I show up in an arena and there’s no fans?” James said. “I ain’t playing.”
Let’s all be thankful that it didn’t come to that and the decision makers had the foresight to call off the games to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. As terrible as the pandemic is now, it would have been immeasurably worse if the NCAA tournament and the NBA season had proceeded.
With shelter-in-place orders, Atlanta will look like a ghost town like the rest of the country this weekend. The Final Four will have to wait. It’s sad for the players who will never get another shot to play for the NCAA championship, but this country has much more serious issues to deal with until this deadly pandemic is finally under control.
