Over the past few weeks, a chorus has sprung up from sports fans all over the country. Its refrain has resonated with me, and probably you, too. Here, let’s sing it out in unison. You know the tune.
I can’t get into these replays of old games!
Like you, I’m just not that desperate yet. It’s like when I say I’m starving. Sure, that means my stomach is growling and I’m ready to eat, but guess what? I’m not so hungry that I’m going to eat leftover vegetable casserole. You feel me?
One of the great appeals of sports is that it offers an exploration of the unknown. Even when you think you know the end result before it happens, you really don’t. As sports fans, we’ve all experienced enough “Are you kidding me?” moments in our lifetime to understand that truth.
We want it fresh, we want it live, we want it now. (Why do I suddenly feel like a failed hip hop artist from the 1990s? Yeah, boyyyyy, it’s Vanilla Brice and Too Fresh, Too Live Crew!)
Spoiler alert – once it’s spoiled, we don’t want a taste. We don’t want it reheated.
Every sports fan alive has played a game of “Avoid the Outcome” at some point in their fandom. You know what I’m talking about. It’s where you find yourself temporarily indisposed when some big game is going on – probably involving a favorite team of yours – and you try to enter something of a sensory deprivation chamber to dodge the final score. In the olden days, it was easier. You’d avoid talking to other people, avert your eyes when you spotted a TV screen. Nowadays, when we’re bombarded by neverending digital alerts, it’s nearly impossible. My phone upchucks sports notifications at the rate of 10 an hour, it seems.
So, why do we go to such extreme measures? Because, as sports fans we crave mystery, not history. We want to experience the moment in the moment. A large part of the attraction lies in unresolved anxiety of it all. We want to feel the butterflies doing barrel rolls in our gullet. We need that.
In recent weeks, I’ve found myself watching “sports” like marble racing, dodgeball and death diving. For the most part, I’ve treated replays of old NBA, NFL and MLB games as flyover country. I may sneak a peek. But when I know the end of the story, it’s hard to really dig in and embrace the drama.
Sure, there are some exceptions to the rule. I suspect if I stumbled across a replay of Game 7 of the 1994 Rockets-Knicks NBA Finals, I’d hunker down and grab my popcorn. Same may hold true for you and your favorite teams. Just like certain favorite movies, some games have a “rewatchability” to them. But even the replays can’t replicate the initial viewing. The new car smell has faded, and you find yourself watching out of an appreciation of the nostalgia of it all. You’re not worried about missing anything, because you know the ending in advance.
Documentaries are different. A well-crafted, 30-for-30-style docu-drama can breathe new life into old games. The interviews with the principal characters shed fresh light on previously hidden details. That’s why, even though I’m not a Bulls fan, I must admit that I’m looking forward to the upcoming ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Certainly within that 10-part series chronicling Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the 1990s Bulls dynasty, a novel nugget or two will emerge.
On the other hand, when the NFL Network serves up random games from the 2019 season, I’ll pass. Yeah, I’ll pass faster than a Pat Mahomes bullet screen. That Week 14 Ravens-Bills game might’ve meant something then, but it doesn’t carry much in the way of entertainment value now. The whodunit’s done been decided.
At the very least I hope the NFL Network offers up edited versions of such contests. The idea of a replay review in a replayed game would prompt me to ask NFL Network to refund my satellite bill. That’s the seventh circle of hell.
Give it up for the NBA. At least it’s trying to offer up some creative, new content. On Sunday, it will stage a H-O-R-S-E tournament featuring a mix of eight NBA and WNBA players. Naturally, the competitors will be sequestered on their own private courts, and then they’ll try to match shots via live video from their remote locations. The four quarterfinal matches will air Sunday on ESPN, with the semifinals and final following on Thursday. I can guarantee you I’ll watch that, and I won’t be alone.
It hasn’t happened yet. We don’t know the winner.
Vanilla Brice and his homeys like it fresh, boyyyyyyyy!
