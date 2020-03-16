What exactly is Bill O’Brien thinking?
It’s a question that Texans fans have been asking themselves for the past several years. (Trust me. I know.) On Monday, the rest of the NFL echoed that sentiment in unison.
It’s the natural reaction when you trade the best receiver in football for pennies on the dollar.
In the most stunning move of the start of the NFL’s offseason player churn, the Texans sent DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona for oft-injured running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Yes, that’s right, Houston gave away a 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler and didn’t even get a first-round pick in return.
Um, what?
ESPN graded the trade a B-plus for Arizona (I’d give them an A) and an F for Houston. On Twitter, several people posted screenshots of the Madden video game declining to make the trade, under the computer-generated designation, “The Texans are not interested in RB David Johnson. Make a better offer.” My buddy Brennon said, “As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I’m all for Bill O’Brien staying in Houston. As long as he’s there, Jerry Jones isn’t the worst general manager in the league.”
Ouch, ouch and double-ouch.
When you’re a Texan fan, the truth hurts.
O’Brien’s head-scratching move reiterates the belief that NFL head coaches shouldn’t also be in charge of personnel moves. The Texans went through the entire 2019 season without a general manager. In January 2020, they gave O’Brien the added GM title. Turns out Nobody can do the job better than you, Billy Boy.
OK, so technically he’d already been doing the job. And how had that been working out? Let’s review the tape. He traded away one of the top’s defensive stars, Jadeveon Clowney, to Seattle for a third-round pick and a couple of marginal players. He gave up a third-round pick for Duke Johnson, who was nothing more than serviceable. He added Carlos Hyde, Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the offense, and those guys all worked out to varying degrees, but the deal with Miami cost the Texans the hefty price of two first-round picks and a second-rounder.
When you talk about bumbling failures, though, the Hopkins trade is O’Brien’s David. It’s his Mona Lisa. It’s his Venus de Milo.
It’s a true masterpiece of moronity.
That’s saying something too, considering O’Brien’s clock management as a head coach is the polar opposite of Swiss timekeeping.
It just makes you wonder why. Why would O’Brien give up his best offensive player for a running back who, while talented, rushed for a whopping 345 yards in 2019? The narrative that surfaced in the aftermath of the surprising trade was that Hopkins was unhappy with his current contract, a five-year, $81-million deal he signed in 2017, and the Texans didn’t want to renegotiate the deal.
OK, so? You could roll the dice that Hopkins would hopefully report to camp anyway. After all, he is still under contract, and that’d be the only way he’d keep getting paid. Or, even better, you try to communicate with your star player and iron out any hard feelings.
The Texans – for all their limitations – featured one of the most dynamic passing combinations in the NFL in Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson. Their skills were harmonious. Watson is supremely gifted at scrambling outside of the pocket and throwing on the run. Hopkins is uniquely adept at bouncing off defenders and making difficult catches in traffic. (He’s the James Harden of wide receivers, in that he almost seeks out the contact.) Why would you break that up?
I know, I keep asking that question, without any real semblance of a reasonable answer.
Welcome to the Life of (O) Brien. Minus the laughs, of course.
