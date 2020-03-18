With each passing day, the inevitable becomes clearer. The Tokyo Olympics are going to have to be postponed.
Yet for some reason the International Olympic Committee continues to go forward with business as normal.
As if anything in the world is normal right now.
What is the IOC waiting for? Nobody wants for the Games to face the axe. It’s the globe’s Super Bowl, an event that brings us all together every four years and commands our attention. It’s competitive nationalism at its finest, played out in 50-meter butterfly swim races and 100-meter track sprints and 100-mph volleyball spikes. Like most sports fans, I love watching the Olympics.
But COVID-19 has turned the world upside down. Does the IOC really believe that it’ll be safe to gather thousands of people together in Tokyo in four short months? The Parade of Nations is the exact opposite of social distancing. Will this global pandemic really be under complete control by late July?
A plurality of scientists and disease experts say there’s no way.
The prudent thing would be to just delay the Summer Games until 2021. Give the scientists time to fight the disease, to develop a vaccine. Give Olympic athletes additional time to train. Give countries time to reschedule their various qualifying events.
But while every other sports organization in the world hits the pause button on their seasons, the IOC is stubbornly holding firm. IOC president Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that they would “keep acting in a responsible way in the interests of the athletes,” while also noting that “we realize we still have more than four months to go.”
I listened to a part of the interview and came away thoroughly confused, and it wasn’t because of Bach’s slight accent. It’s because he’s talking out of both sides of his mouth.
And athletes are banding together to call him out on it. The Associated Press noted that British rowing star Matthew Pinsent tweeted that Bach’s comments were “tone deaf.”
Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist from Canada, added her voice to the chorus of criticism for Bach and the IOC.
“I think the IOC insisting that this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity,” Wickenheiser said.
The best — and, again, seemingly inevitable — move would be just to delay the Olympics until next summer. It doesn’t mean that the schedule for future Olympic Games has to be affected. Assuming the virus is under control, the IOC could hold a Summer Games in Tokyo in 2021, come back in 2022 with the Beijing Winter Games, and then get back on an even-year schedule with the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024.
There is very little upside to even keeping the door open to holding the Tokyo games this year. If by some miracle the world has flattened the curve of the virus to manageable proportions, an event of that magnitude, with that many people, could spark another outbreak.
Moreover, athletes are currently left in limbo. It takes a ton of training to make the Olympics. When Chevy Chase told Christie Brinkley in National Lampoon’s Vacation, “I’m proficient in many strokes and I dive. As a matter of fact, I could have been in the Olympics,” you didn’t have to be stand-up comic to realize it was a joke.
Several countries around the world have declared a state of emergency, and people are being asked to self-quarantine and limit exposure to other people. Many gyms and other athletic training facilities have shuttered their doors. How exactly are athletes supposed to train in that environment?
“Even if they said, ‘We’re going to postpone this two years,’ then I know,” gymnast Colin Van Wicklen told USA Today. “Then I can say, ‘OK, I don’t have to stress the next three weeks trying to work out. I can self-quarantine and be safe and do everything they’re asking.”
If the IOC really does have the best interest of the world’s athletes in mind, it’ll do the right thing and postpone the games now.
This isn’t a four month down the road issue. It’s a right now issue.
“The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day,” said Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi, the 2016 Olympic pole vault champion. “You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months.”
Now, while it’s true that the world’s top athletes probably wouldn’t die if they contracted the coronavirus, they could — and likely would — pass it on to others who are more vulnerable. That’s another reason to delay the Games. It’s not helping to flatten the curve.
It seems that the IOC is taking this part of the Olympic creed a little too literally: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part.”
The creed doesn’t end there, though. It goes on to say, “Just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph, but the struggle. The essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”
Hey, IOC, do the responsible thing. Postpone the Olympics and give everyone a chance to fight.
