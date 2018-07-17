ABILENE — Two more Central Texas Little League teams picked up state title flags on Tuesday.
The Midway 8-10 softball all-stars won the Texas West state championship on Tuesday with an 11-1 victory over Northside Suburban from District 19.
Midway had to come through the elimination bracket to claim the title, as it lost to Northside earlier in the event, 5-4.
In the junior softball division, Robinson moved on to the regional championships with a 22-9 victory over Windcrest in the state final. Like Midway’s 8-10 team, it followed a path of banging its way back in the elimination bracket after suffering a loss.
Meanwhile, Midway’s major all-stars fell to Greater Helotes in a high-scoring Texas West final on Tuesday, 22-12.