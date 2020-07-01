Kramer Robertson is caught in a waiting game with a prime season of his baseball career hanging in the balance.
The former Midway baseball and football standout was invited to the St. Louis Cardinals’ big league training camp in March, then walked off the field with the Cardinals on March 12 to find out that spring training had been halted due to the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then Robertson, like thousands of pro baseball players, has been waiting to find out what’s next. Last week, Major League Baseball and the players’ union came to terms on a plan to start the season later this month. Then on Tuesday, minor league baseball announced its season was canceled.
That leaves Robertson with two possibilities. He could still be invited to join the Cardinals’ “taxi squad,” a group of 16 players that will report to Springfield, Mo., and prepare for a potential big league call up if needed. Or he might be on the shelf for the rest of this season.
The latter scenario would be especially disappointing for the former LSU Tiger All-American.
“This is a year that I was expected to be in Triple-A and have an opportunity to crack into the big leagues hopefully and it gets taken away from you,” Robertson said. “The best word I can use is devastating because you don’t know what’s next. I’m 25 years old, so you just never know. It’s tough for everybody. It’s tough for the fans, the minor league organizations, the staff. I’m sure there are people going through a lot worse than what I’m going through, but it is very difficult for me, especially it being a lifelong dream.”
The Cardinals announced the first 44 players of their allotted 60-player roster on Monday for the truncated 2020 season. Robertson said he wasn’t surprised not to be on that list as it is made up of players who will be competing for opening day lineup spots. But he wasn’t expecting the club to hold off on announcing the 16 members of the taxi squad.
“There’s still a chance I could be one of those final 16,” Robertson said. “As of right now, they haven’t communicated anything to me. It makes you a little bit anxious because for a few months now I’ve known absolutely nothing. I’d really just like to know one way or the other. It’s tough to stay in limbo and not be sure what you’re going to be doing for the next few months.”
Robertson batted .231 with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while splitting time between the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and Triple-A Memphis Redbirds last season.
He was then invited to play in the Arizona Fall League for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
“I had a good time out there, did well,” Robertson said. “I got to go to big league camp and was really looking forward to carrying that momentum into this season. For it to all get taken away is tough.”
Even so, Robertson said he’s an internally driven person, something he possibly gets from his mom, Baylor Lady Bears basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
Whether he goes to the taxi squad or has to wait until 2021, he said he’s going to be prepared.
“I really don’t have any definite answer for anybody,” Robertson said. “It’s frustrating and it’s unprecedented and something I’m having to deal with the best way I can. Whenever that time comes when they tell me to lace up and go play ball, I’m going to be ready to go and I’m going to give it my best effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.