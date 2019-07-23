Doris Miller YMCA will hold a men’s basketball tournament on Aug. 3. The tournament will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Y.
The team fee is $150 for the double-elimination tournament, which will feature teams from neighboring cities in addition to Waco. The deadline to enter is July 31. A 3-point and slam dunk contest will be held at noon.
To enter, call Curtis Harris at (254) 747-5791 or the Y at (254) 752-1605.
Flag football, cheer registration underway
Registration has begun for Doris Miller YMCA’s youth flag football and cheer programs. Sign-ups will continue through Sept. 15.
All games will be played Monday and Thursday nights. The entry fee includes flags and a game NFL-style jersey, while the cheer fee includes the top cheer shirt.
For more information, call (254) 752-1605.
Spurs promote Buford to CEO, Wright to serve as GM
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment has promoted two-time NBA executive of the year RC Buford to chief executive officer, effective Sept. 3.
Buford is credited along with coach Gregg Popovich for building the Spurs into one of the most consistently successful franchises in sports, with five NBA championships since 1999 and 22 consecutive playoff appearances. Popovich is returning this fall for his 24th season.
Buford started his current run with the Spurs in 1994 and has climbed the ranks, including being named general manager in 2002 and his promotion to president of sports franchises in 2008.
The Spurs also said Tuesday that Brian Wright will serve as GM after three years as an assistant and Lori Warren and Bobby Perez have been elevated to executive vice president roles. Longtime executives Rick Pych and Lawrence Payne will transition to advisory roles.
On Monday, the Spurs said former NBA MVP Tim Duncan will join the Spurs as an assistant coach this season.
Dodger Stadium to get $100M renovation
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark.
The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic along with their latest modernization plans Tuesday for their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park.
“We want to stay traditional with regard to baseball, but we also want to have up-to-date renovations for the next generation of fans,” said Stan Kasten, the Dodgers’ president and CEO.
The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences, creating what Kasten described as a “front door” to the famously tough-to-access hillside park. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.
The Dodgers also are constructing new elevators, escalators and bridges to allow easier movement around the park. Fans have traditionally relied on lengthy staircases to move between levels.
Calgary Flames set with new arena plans
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have a tentative agreement for a new arena to replace the Saddledome.
The city, NHL team and the Calgary Stampede have agreed in principle to terms. The Stampede, a rodeo exhibition, owns the land.
The deal was to be presented to the City Council on Monday and then put to a vote. Calgary citizens would then have a week to voice their opinion before a council vote next week to ratify the deal.
The Saddledome is almost 36 years old. The cost of the event center is $550 million to $600 million. It is to have a seating capacity of about 20,000 for sports and would be the heart of a larger revitalized commercial and residential district.