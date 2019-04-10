Weatherford leap-frogged the McLennan softball team into second in the conference standings, sweeping a Wednesday doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Lady Coyotes beat MCC, 7-3, in the opener, and took the second game, 5-4.
Weatherford (27-13, 15-7) used big innings early in both games to make MCC (23-16, 14-7) play chase. Weatherford took control with a three-run second inning in the first, and scored all five of its second-game runs in the first two innings.
The Highlassies were limited to just 10 hits in 14 innings on the day. Brooke Arnold was one of the bright spots, as she went 2-for-3 with a home run in the nightcap.
MCC’s next scheduled action is a road doubleheader with Vernon on Saturday.