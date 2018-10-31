For the first time in several years, the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team starts the season outside the Top 25 rankings. As the team prepares to tip off the 2018-19 year against Lone Star College on Thursday at the Highlands at 6 p.m., MCC coach Kevin Gill said he didn’t mind being the hunters, rather than the hunted.
Looking back at last year, Gill came away pleased with what the Highlanders accomplished. He described it as one of the most enjoyable seasons he has experienced in his 22-year coaching journey.
Gill said at the beginning of the season, the team was not where he wanted them to be. As the year went on, though, he saw them develop and grow. He was proud how they gave themselves a chance to win their conference with a road game at the end of the year. They went out and did it. They advanced to the Region V tournament semifinals, where they lost to eventual national champion South Plains.
The returning players — Xavier Armstead, Jordan Skipper-Brown, Javen Hedgeman, Dayante McClellan, Aaron Gregg and Garrett Shaw — will need to take over the leadership role that previously belonged to Jashawn Talton. Before he graduated, Talton earned honorable mention All-American honors. While Armstead, a sophomore guard out of Midway, was named to the all-region squad, Gill said that all six of his returnees will need to set the pace for the new players.
“They (the returning players) all played a big part in our success last year,” Gill said. “We lost a really good leader last year (in Talton), All-Conference, he was verbal. We lost his leadership. No one can take his place, but as a group they can do it collectively. Hopefully, they can help the young guys out.”
Gill is looking forward to seeing what Creighton Avery, from Corpus Christi, can do at point guard. He also thinks 6-5 freshman forward Willie Thomas III has demonstrated that he’ll play hard and hustle. Casey Armour, a 6-4 freshman guard out of Killeen Ellison, also oozes great potential.
Gill said that once the freshmen learn what is really expected of them, they have a chance to get better as the year goes along.
Assisting Gill is Jamaal Greene, named by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches as the Junior College Assistant Coach of the Year.
“It’s long overdue,” said Gill. He mentioned the Highlanders won 84 percent of their games since Greene arrived seven seasons ago. Gill said Greene and he are very similar.
“We both strive for playing as hard as you can, be coachable and, off the court, be someone everyone wants to be around,” Gill said. “We’re on a mission to making these young men productive citizens. I’m happy to death that he (Greene) was able to be Assistant Coach of the Year.”
As for Gill, he stands only one win shy from tying Ken Deweese as the all-time winningest coach in MCC program history, and two wins away from holding the record alone.
After going 86-11 the past three seasons, it seems unusual for the Highlanders to enter a season unranked. But Gill isn’t concerned with the rankings, only the process.
“We have a long way to go,” he said. “This is not a typical McLennan basketball team. We’ve got to be grimy, tough and tenacious. And we’re not right now.”
After Thursday’s opener, the Highlanders will face Fort Hood on Friday and Western Texas College on Saturday in the McLennan Classic.