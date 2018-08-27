McLennan Community College golfers will no longer be able to practice at Twin Rivers Golf Course or Lake Waco Golf Club, an owner of the courses informed school officials on Monday.
MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said she had been negotiating with Tom Richards, who owns and operates the courses with his father Bob, on a contract for MCC’s men’s and women’s teams last Thursday to extend their longtime relationship with the courses. Trochim said she felt like negotiations were progressing well, and she and Richards agreed to speak again Monday.
Then on Monday, “Richards called Trochim to say he no longer wanted to negotiate contracts with MCC and that they are not interested in hosting the teams this year,” MCC said in a statement.
Reached by phone on Monday, Tom Richards declined to comment.
When Trochim asked Richards why he was no longer interested in working with MCC, he pointed to issues with tee times and golf cart use by the student-athletes, Trochim said.
“But we haven’t been out at the courses since May, and our students don’t use carts — they walk during both practices and qualifiers,” Trochim said.
MCC added in a statement, “Furthermore, tee times are distributed and scheduled by golf course staff. We believe both teams have cooperated with the staff when asked to move tee times.”
The MCC men have used Twin Rivers as their primary practice facility for the past 13 years, while the women’s team has worked out at Lake Waco for even longer.
MCC head men’s coach Vince Clark had a conversation with Tom Richards on Monday, and said that Richards referenced a Sunday article by the Tribune-Herald on the state of golf in Waco as the reason behind his decision. That article — which included comments from both Bob and Tom Richards — highlighted what some golfers in the area have labeled as deteriorating conditions at Twin Rivers.
Bob Richards said in that story that he was losing $400,000 a year on the courses, due to unexpectedly high maintenance costs.
“The conversation (with Tom Richards) was civilized. I’m just sorry it ended this way,” said Clark, who has led the Highlanders to three national championships. “Obviously we’d like to continue our relationship with two golf courses that we’ve partnered with for a long time. Maybe someday we can return to Twin Rivers.”
Clark took his team over to city-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course to practice on Monday, MCC’s first day of classes. The Highlanders used to practice about one-third of the time at Cottonwood previously, but that may be increasing.
Trochim said that she plans to work with Cottonwood and possibly other courses about securing practice time for the MCC teams this year and in the future.