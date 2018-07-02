From the time he was five or six years old, Chris Berry has been a baseball man.
He played the game growing up through high school and college. He’s coached as a college assistant, ranging from Ohio to Florida, Arkansas and various stops in Texas, including Baylor and McLennan Community College. He has experience in minor league organizations in administration positions. Yep, Chris Berry is a baseball man through and through.
That is, until June 28. That’s when Berry moved from being an assistant baseball coach at MCC to the newest head coach for the Highlassies softball team.
In a press release from MCC announcing his hiring, Berry talked about being “super-excited” to take over the Highlassies’ successful program and added that he “can’t wait to get started.”
When asked by the Tribune-Herald on Monday if there was going to be much transition from baseball to softball, the former college pitcher said he didn’t think so.
“The foundation of the games is very similar. (Softball) is more compacted, a little faster, a little shorter,” Berry said. “The biggest thing to figure out is the pitching since pitching is such a big part of the game.”
Berry said he has inherited a really good assistant coach in Jessica Smith. Smith played for the Highlassies in 2011-12 and came back to MCC as an assistant coach in 2015. Berry is confident she’ll help bridge any gap between the two sports.
He takes over a successful program. The team completed this season with a 30-13 record, finishing in third in conference and advancing to the Region V tournament. The team lost the championship game to Temple College.
MCC has made the NJCAA national tournament four times, most recently in 2016.
The team was rocked with the sudden resignation of long-time head coach Manny Ordones. He resigned on May 2, prior to the team leaving for the regional tournament amid accusations from players about Title IX issues.
Berry’s take on the matter is that he wasn’t privy exactly to what did or didn’t take place, nor does he believe he needs to know. He credits Ordones for building a strong on-field product and looks forward to adding to the success MCC has seen in softball over the years.
“Manny did a great job and built a strong program,” Berry said.
The new head coach wants to former Highlassie players to embrace the current and future players and let the program move forward.
Berry credits Smith for keeping recruiting going. He said the team met with a recruit on Monday afternoon who he expects to sign with MCC, and had another player meeting set up for Tuesday.
Berry is pleased to have Smith with the program. Their relationship goes back to 2012, when Berry worked with her brother. They also swapped advice and suggestions on things when Berry was assisting the Highlanders.
Berry said that Smith is a really good assistant who played the game and understands it. There will be learning curve with her, primarily her learning how he works. But they’ll figure out each other’s strengths and weaknesses, he added.
“It’s been really, really good in the short time we’ve been together,” Berry said.
Whether he’ll bring in any other staff will wait until the fall schedule. At that time, he said they’ll assess where they are, kind of see where the program is going. If he feels it will help the program, he’ll look at bringing in a volunteer next summer.
MCC has experienced its share of success in all of its sports over the past decade, be it baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and both golf teams. Berry attributes that to the leadership of the school.
“I think there’s a culture of excellence, from the top-line administrator all the way down to the janitors,” he said. “No one has more pride, from top to bottom, than MCC. It permeates the school, academically and athletically.”