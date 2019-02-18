McLennan Community College baseball has stretched its current win streak to five games with a Monday win over Wharton College at the Bosque River Ballpark. The final score was 8-7 in a come-from-behind game.
The scoring started early, with both teams scoring one run in the first inning. The Highlanders’ Jalen Battles reached base after being hit by a pitch. Jordan Yeatts singled, moving Battles to third, and a Cole Moore single brought Battles home.
Wharton then scored two runs each in the second and third innings, and MCC was able to score a run in the bottom of the third.
Not willing to give up, MCC scored a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Wharton answered with two runs in the top of the eighth while McLennan was scoreless in the sixth through eighth innings.
Wharton was unable to add to their lead in the top of the ninth, and the Highlanders used their last chance to make good on the comeback.
Yeatts led off with a single. Garrett Martin walked. Ryan Neitsch hit a double, scoring both Yeatts and Martin. Brett Squires then singled in Neitsch and ended the game with that winning run.
Payton Strambler, who came on for relief in the eighth inning, was credited with the win. Leading hitters for the Highlanders were Battle and Yeatts, both of whom hit doubles, along with Neitsch who also hit a double and had 2 RBIs. Squires had 2 RBIs while going 3-5 at the plate.
MCC hosts Howard College mext in a three-game series. The first game is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark, with a doubleheader to be played at the Ballpark at noon Saturday.