Up to No. 3 in the national rankings, the McLennan Community College baseball team will try to extend its winning streak to 18 games when it hosts Cisco in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Mitch Thompson’s Highlanders (30-7, 15-1) have won 16 straight dating back to Feb. 9, a full six weeks worth of games. Cisco (18-14, 2-10), meanwhile, is near the bottom of the conference, just a game ahead of last-place Vernon.
Only Wabash Valley (Ill.) and Walters State (Tenn.) rank ahead of MCC in the NJCAA poll.
Also on Wednesday, the MCC softball team will host Ranger in a twinbill starting at 1. The Highlassies (21-14, 12-5) rank second in the NTJCAC race to Temple. Ranger enters with a 13-25 overall mark and a 6-12 record in the league.