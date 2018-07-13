There is highly successful college athletic program in McLennan County that sometimes seems to be overlooked. Most people, when they think of Waco and college sports, think of Baylor. And Baylor has much to be proud of.
But McLennan Community College also has much to be proud of. In the last 14 years, MCC has won 13 conference championships and 18 national titles. They have had 92 All-Americans and 99 national academic award nominees pass through.
The last 14 years have been under the direction of their current athletic director, Shawn Trochim. Trochim came to MCC in 1994, first as a volunteer assistant basketball coach, then moving up to a full-time position in 1995, before becoming the AD in 2004.
She played her high school basketball at Waco High, being named to the CenTex team twice and winning all-district honors twice. She then played two years at MCC, being named to the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the All-Region V team in both years she played at MCC. She then played two years at Texas A&M.
Trochim earned an Associates in Art from MCC, a bachelor’s degree in recreation park and tourism from Texas A&M, and earned her Masters in Education from Tarleton State.
You’ve been AD for 14 years. When you took on the position, quite a few of the head coaching positions were already filled. During your tenure, you’ve had to find a new baseball, men’s and women’s golf and, most recently, a softball coach.
What do you look for in a coach?
First and foremost, our administration is completely supportive of all seven teams. That gives me the opportunity to look for coaches with leadership and care about getting kids to the next level. Academics first, athletics second. Coaches recruit kids that are really good students. Good students turn into good athletes. And good athletes make good teams.
You had experience coaching at Texas A&M and at MCC in the assistant position. What difference is there between MCC and a four year school?
We don’t always try to look at the differences. We look at the education and the opportunity to further education. Some of the kids we get are overlooked for reasons other than education. We don’t necessarily look at it as being a different situation. Being a two year school gives a student the opportunity to work at a closer level with the coach. We want the students to get a degree. We want all our students to move onto the next level.
For the most part, MCC has been highly successful on the field and in the classroom. To what do you attribute the success?
I attribute it to administration being supportive and behind us. Our coaches do a really good job of taking really good kids from really good high schools; transfers looking for opportunity to play and move on.
You play your games in the shadow of a Big 12 program. What are the pluses and minuses of that?
I don’t think there are any pluses and minuses to that. Baylor and MCC have always had a good relationship with each other. We’re supportive of each other; Baylor’s coaches and our coaches talk back and forth (basketball, baseball, golf). Being in Big 12 country is good for MCC and good for recruiting.
Are there any changes you’d like to see at MCC? What are your plans for the future?
I don’t think we necessarily have anything we want to change. I have been blessed to follow some really good ADs that set a good direction. We’re always evaluating the direction we want to go in. We’re always working first and foremost to make this community proud, and we want our community to be proud to come out and support our student-athletes.
Texas is a state that loves football. Is there a possibility of football in the not too distant future at MCC? Soccer? Volleyball?
We get that question [about football] all the time. Same about soccer and volleyball. I don’t think football is an option. It’s not really cost effective. Other sports, we’re always evaluating. We’re always looking at soccer and/or volleyball.
What about how baseball and softball ended? The baseball team was disqualified from advancing, and the softball team’s head coach abruptly resigned immediately prior to the regional playoffs.
As it relates to our baseball program, Coach Thompson and his staff have always done a wonderful job at having their team ready to compete in the championships. I think they were poised to get to the second game from the loser’s bracket. Unfortunately, it ended abruptly. No one wanted to see it end the way it did. I think the way we (coaches, AD’s office and the administration) handled the program in a way that was the best for our athletes.
[Assistant Coach Jessica] Smith did a fabulous job at the end of the season taking the team to the regionals. She helped the team do well. I was very proud of the job she did. And I’m completely excited about Coach Chris Berry and looking forward to the direction he’ll be taking the team.