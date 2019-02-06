RANGER – The McLennan Community College basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Ranger on Wednesday.
In the women’s contest, the Lady Rangers defeated MCC, 69-62, sending the Highlassies to their ninth conference loss in 10 outings. MCC (10-13, 1-9) looked to be in good shape at the half, as it held a 43-37 lead, but it couldn’t hold off the home team down the stretch. Annya Moss scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the line, to lead MCC. Shan’Qaylia Stanton had 19 for Ranger.
In the men’s game, sixth-ranked Ranger completed the season sweep of Kevin Gill’s Highlanders, 71-67.
As in the women’s game, MCC played well and built a 35-30 lead at intermission. But it remained tight the rest of the way, and Ranger used a balanced scoring attack that saw four players score in double figures, to help put the game away.
Mike Adewunmi had a nice night for the Highlanders (18-6, 4-4), hitting for 27 points.
MCC returns home Saturday to face Collin County.