It was a tough night for the McLennan Community College basketball teams, as both the men and women took it on the chin in a pair of frenetic squabbles with visiting conference rival Ranger at The Highlands.
In the women’s game, Ranger took down the Highlassies, 57-47, holding MCC to its second-lowest scoring output of the year. Its lowest came the last time out, when Cisco rolled to a 70-43 win.
The loss dropped MCC to 9-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
KeeKee Nowlin and Annya Moss led the Highlassies with eight points each. Angel Reese scored 18 for Ranger.
In the men’s contest, Billy Gillispie’s fourth-ranked Rangers emerged on top in a physical, grind-it-out game, 69-60. MCC’s six-game winning streak was snapped in the process.
The game was Spandex-tight until Ranger took control with a 10-0 second-half run. The Highlanders (14-3, 0-1) cut the gap to five several times down the stretch, but couldn’t get any closer.
Xavier Armstead banged in 16 points to lead MCC. Freshman Willie Thomas and sophomore Javen Hedgeman added 12 and 11, respectively.
Braden Bell led Ranger (14-2, 1-1) with 23.
MCC will look to bounce back on Saturday, when both teams visit Collin County in Plano. Game times are 2 p.m. for the women, 4 for the men.