When you’re trying to make your way up the professional baseball ladder, getting cut can feel like you’ve fallen down a rung or two.
That’s the low place that Tyler Watson found himself in the middle of May. The Clinton (Iowa) LumberKings, a Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, released the former McLennan Community College pitcher after just two games of action.
Fortunately for Watson, he didn’t stay unemployed for long. And now he’s well on his way again on his climb through the pro ranks.
On May 31, exactly 20 days after the Mariners cut him loose, Watson signed a free-agent contract with the Atlanta Braves organization. The Braves assigned the 25-year-old left-hander to their Class A affiliate in Rome, Georgia. And when in Rome, you might as well fit in, right? Watson did just that, striking out 26 batters in 22 relief innings while walking just two. He tallied a 2-0 record with a 4.50 ERA.
Watson’s proficient production earned the pitcher a promotion, as last Sunday the Braves assigned him to their advanced A team, the Florida FireFrogs in Kissimmee, Fla.
The FireFrogs are technically Watson’s fourth team this season. While still with the Mariners, he opened the year with the Modesto (Calif.) Nuts. Modesto optioned Watson to Clinton on May 7, and then he was released four days later.
Throw in the two minor-league teams that the “other” Tyler Watson has played for – there’s also a 21-year-old left-handed pitcher by the same name in the Minnesota Twins organization – and it’s apparent that this Tyler Watson guy gets around.
‘The Mayor’ registers first pro save
At Baylor, Troy Montemayor made it a habit of slamming the door on victories. Now he has his first career save on the professional level under his belt.
The St. Louis Cardinals drafted the scrappy, 22-year-old right-hander in the 25th round of the June draft, then assigned him to their rookie-league affiliate, the State College (Pa.) Spikes. On Aug. 11, Montemayor pitched two scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the Auburn Doubledays for the save.
It’s an outcome with which he was plenty familiar at Baylor. He converted the final 17 save opportunities of his college run and finished with 37 for his career, tied with Zane Carlson for the all-time Baylor lead.
On Friday night, Montemayor found himself in a non-save situation, but still was effective in closing out a 9-3 win over Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Spikes’ 10th consecutive road victory.
Ex-MCC slugger sustaining zonks
One of the more than 10,000 anagrams one could generate for the name of Brandon Grudzielanek is this three-word gem: Daring Endurable Zonk.
Which might translate as this: Bold Sustainable Hit.
Grudzielanek has been bashing plenty of daring zonks lately. In his last five games entering Saturday’s action, he was 6-for-16 (.375) with four multi-hit games and six RBIs.
Grudzielanek, a 23-year-old infielder, signed with Abilene Christian University coming out of Prosper High School in 2013. He played a year at ACU before transferring to Mitch Thompson’s MCC squad. In 2015, Grudzielanek led the Highlanders with 87 hits and was second with a .385 batting average, as MCC finished as the national runner-up at the Juco World Series.
From there, he moved on to the University of Memphis before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent in June of 2017. He spent last year with a pair of Toronto’s rookie league affiliates before being promoted to the Class A Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts for the 2018 season.
And if that mouthful of a surname sounds familiar, it should, at least to baseball fans. Brandon’s uncle is Mark Grudzielanek, who played 15 years in the majors with the Expos, Dodgers, Cubs, Cardinals, Royals and Indians.
Late-game heroics are Roller’s thing
In last week’s Pro Baseball Notebook, we highlighted Chris Roller’s sweet walkoff hit for the Great Lake (Mich.) Loons, the Class A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Roller banged a game-winning single in just his seventh game with the Loons.
Well, apparently he has a knack for such perfect timing.
Last Sunday, Roller delivered his second walkoff hit since joining Great Lakes. The former MCC outfielder turned on a fastball in the bottom of the ninth inning and sent it into left field for a single to break up a scoreless game and give his team a 1-0 victory over the Dayton (Ohio) Dragons.
Then, the very next night against the very same team, Roller ended the game with a walk-away hose. With the Loons leading the Dragons 3-1 with two away in the ninth, Dayton catcher Mark Kolozsvary sliced a single into center field. One run scored, but Roller came up with the ball quickly and gunned a perfect strike to home plate, cutting down the Dragons’ Andy Sugilo trying to score for the final out of the game. The victory was the Loons’ seventh straight.
All thanks to a rockin’ Roller.