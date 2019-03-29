Winning streaks, rivalries and away games should make for an intriguing mix as the McLennan Community College baseball teams travels to Temple for a doubleheader against Temple College on Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
No. 4 MCC (28-7, 13-1 conference) takes a 14-game winning streak to Temple, including the two most recent wins against Temple Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders scored 16 runs in the two games while allowing only one, including a five-inning run rule 11-0 win in the second game.