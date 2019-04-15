If rivalries can be built over four games, the last four baseball games between No. 3 McLennan Community College and No. 18 Grayson College might be the catalyst. After splitting a doubleheader last Wednesday in Waco, the two teams split the doubleheader at Grayson’s stadium Sunday afternoon. The Highlanders won the first game, 6-4, in eight innings, and Grayson won the second, 11-9, in seven innings.
MCC (36-9, 21-3 NTJCAC) began the game with a bang. Jalen Battles hit a solo home run in the top of the first. Grayson (29-11, 15-5 conference) countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.
After Grayson homered in the bottom of the second, the Highlanders tied it in the third with Jordan Yeatts scoring the off a sacrifice fly by Cole Moore.
MCC took the lead with one run in the fifth, and added another run in the top of the sixth.
Grayson knotted the score in the bottom of the seventh with two runs, but MCC responded with two runs of their own in the top of the eight. Highlander Jaylen Williams singled and Ryan Bishop hit a homer to bring them both in.
Jake Driscall got the win for McLennan.
In the second game, MCC again jumped out to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Grayson responded with one in the bottom of the inning.
McLennan added to their lead with four runs in the second inning. Grayson then added five runs in the bottom of the third and produced four more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Highlanders responded with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but Grayson closed out the scoring with an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Highlanders, who travel to Ranger Wednesday for a doubleheader at 1 p.m., currently lead their conference with a four game lead over Grayson.