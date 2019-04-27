Needing a sweep to guarantee a tie for the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, the McLennan Community College baseball team did just that against Hill College in Hillsboro Saturday. MCC won the first game, 5-2, and the second game, 17-4.
The Highlanders (42-11, 27-5 NTJCAC) completed conference play with the doubleheader, and are currently tied with Grayson. Grayson has a four-game series with North Central. If North Central wins one game, then MCC will win the conference championship.
The Highlanders scored all the runs they needed in the second inning of the first game. Brett Squires an Aiden Shepardson singled, and Jaylen Williams got on base after being hit by a pitch. Ryan Bishop’s ground out scored Squires, and Jordan Yeatts hit in Shepardson and Williams with a double.
MCC added two more runs in the fifth inning, and Hill was only able to score two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the second game, McLennan got off to a fast start, scoring one run each in the first two innings. Hill managed to tie the game in the bottom of the second, but the Highlanders then took command. They scored three in the fifth and then scored ten in the eighth inning. Hill could only muster two more runs.
The Highlanders will travel to Houston Monday to play a 2 p.m. non-conference make-up game against San Jacinto-North.