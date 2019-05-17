VIERA, Fla. – The NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf National Championship concluded Friday, with McLennan Community College men’s golf team finishing in 14th place. The team shot 305-290-293-296—1184 for the four rounds. Central Alabama (282-281-273-280—1116) finished first, with Indian Hills (281-270-284-294—1129) in second and Midland (281-281-280-288—1130) coming in third.
MCC’s top finisher was sophomore Mathias Lorentzen. He finished tied for 30th after shooting 76-75-70-69—290. Caden Honea, a freshman, shot 72-74-75-77—298 and tied for 56th. Sophomore Brayden Marnell, shooting 72-74-75-77—298, tied for 56th. Mason Mikeska, another freshman, tied for 63rd with a 79-68-76-76—299 total. Trent Leffingwell was forced to withdraw due to an eye injury.
Fourteen teams competed in the tournament. The Highlanders entered the competition ranked No. 9 in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I coaches poll. Midland (No. 1), New Mexico (No.4), Ranger (No. 9) and Odessa (No. 10) were other regional teams ranked in the Top Ten.