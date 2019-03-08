No. 10 McLennan Community College’s baseball team began their conference schedule with a 3-1 loss to No. 11 Weatherford College on Wednesday. They then began a winning streak of one game against that same Weatherford team, 14-0, in the second game of their doubleheader at Weatherford.
Now the Highlanders (15-7, 1-1 conference play) hope home cooking makes a difference as the two teams tangle again in a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon, with the second game to begin at 3 p.m.
The Highlanders and Cougars (15-4, 1-1 conference) find themselves one game behind in the conference standings, behind Hill College, North Central TEXAS College and Grayson College, each with 2-0 records in conference.
Alex DeLeon went six innings in the first game against Weatherford. He held them scoreless until the Cougars erupted for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the second game, MCC let their bats speak for them, racking up 14 runs over six innings of play in a run ruled victory.
MCC and Weatherford are the only ranked teams from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.