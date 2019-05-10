SAN ANGELO — McLennan Community College got off to a good start in the Region V baseball tournament. The Highlanders beat Howard, 6-4, at Angelo State University on Friday.
MCC (40-15, 24-8 conference) got all the runs they needed in the second inning. After both teams went scoreless in the first, the Highlanders used the bottom of the second to score five runs. Garrett Martin and Aidan Shepardson both singled, with a Brett Squires walk sandwiched in between, loading the bases. A series of errors then sent in the three baserunners. Martin scored on an error that brought Jaylen Williams safely to first base. Squired scored on a balk, and Shepardson reached home on a wild pitch. Brooks Embry reached base on a walk, and Williams scored on another balk. The scoring ended when Ryan Bishop’s single drove Embry in.
McLennan kept Howard off the scoreboard until the sixth, when the Hawks scored their first run. Ben McClain hit a double, and Diego Ramirez moved him to third with a single. A single by Lance Russell brought McClain home.
MCC’s Martin hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to bring the Highlanders’ score to six.
The Hawks made a rally, scoring three runs in the top of the eight. Hawk Seth Ochoa singled. Russell then walked and Brandon Pimental hit a single, loading the bases. A passed ball brought Ochoa across the plate and a Nick Jodway single drove in both Russell and Pimental. That was all the scoring that Howard would do.
Grant Miller earned the win for MCC, with Jack Driskell providing relief in the eighth and Bishop closing out the game. The MCC pitchers limited Howard to eight hits. Driskell earned the save.
. Martin went 2-4 with a home run and an RBI, and Bishop went 2-4 with a double and RBI.
The Highlanders play North Central Saturday at 5 p.m.