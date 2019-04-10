Even the longest winning streaks have to end sometime.
The No. 3 McLennan Community College baseball team pushed its winning streak to 21 games with an 8-6 win over No. 18 Grayson on Wednesday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. But in the second game, Grayson held off an exciting ninth-inning rally from the Highlanders to put an end to the streak, 8-7.
In the seven-inning first game, MCC (35-8, 20-2) scored in all but two innings, as seven different Highlander players tallied at least one hit. Aidan Shepardson had a big day in the seven-hole with a 3-for-4, two RBI outing. Brooks Embry had a double and two RBIs, while Brett Squires doubled, drove in one run and scored two.
Alex DeLeon pitched into the sixth in picking up the win. He scattered nine hits and gave up three runs, two earned. DeLeon stuck out three batters and walked two.
Grayson (28-10, 14-4) made things interesting with a three-run rally in the seventh off MCC’s Jack Driskell. But Driskell finally ended the threat to give MCC its 21st straight win.
Grayson had 12 hits in the loss, led by Josh Rodriguez’s 4-for-4 effort.
The second game was something of a slugfest, and Grayson held an 8-5 lead after seven innings. But in the ninth, the Highlanders put a scare into the Vikings with a two-run rally, thanks to a two-run bomb from Squires on the heels of Garrett Martin’s double.
However, that’s as close as MCC would get, as Grayson pitcher Steve Hayward fanned Vince Ippoliti looking for the final out. Hayward had seven strikeouts over 2.2 innings, and Grayson pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts of the Highlander hitters on the day.
It was a little bit of all-or-nothing for MCC, as the Highlanders also produced 13 hits, led by Martin’s 4-for-5 outing. Grayson had 15 hits of its own, with Brandon Talley going 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
The two teams will complete the four-game series on Saturday in Denison.