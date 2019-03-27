McLennan Community College’s pitching combination of Alex DeLeon and Jase Embry limited Temple to just six hits and one run over 12 innings in heaving the No. 4 Highlanders to a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. MCC won the opener, 5-1, and took the second game, 11-0, in a five-inning run-rule contest.
“For us, it all starts on the mound,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “Today we got two really well-pitched ballgames from DeLeon and Embry. They really set the tone, attacked the Temple hitters and put them on their heels a little bit, and our defense made some nice plays behind them.”
That makes 14 straight wins for MCC (29-7, 13-1).
The Highlanders trailed the opener 1-0 to the Leopards (13-20, 5-9) until a four-run fourth that was capped by Garrett Martin’s three-run home run.
In the second game, MCC scored in every inning on its way to the laugher. Cole Martin went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs, while Martin was 3-for-3. MCC and Temple will finish off the four-game series on Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Temple.